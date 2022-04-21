DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES
DEALING DATE: 20/04/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.4611
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1056671
CODE: PR1G
ISIN: LU1931975236
