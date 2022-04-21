Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion

The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 25 April 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 7,860,953 shares (DKK 78,609,530) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 319,435 shares (DKK 3,194,350) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 8,180,388 shares (DKK 81,803,880) -------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 45.97 - 10,876 shares DKK 57.25 - 308,559 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66