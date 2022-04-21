Devo Technology: Devo Acquires AI-Powered Security Automation Innovator to Deliver the "Autonomous SOC"

Kognos threat hunting solution, paired with the Devo cloud-native security analytics platform, transforms petabytes of security data into comprehensive attack stories

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2022, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced the acquisition of Kognos , the autonomous threat hunting pioneer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Kognos CEO Rakesh Nair, the former Head of Engineering at Netwitness/RSA, will join Devo as Vice President, Engineering.



This acquisition combines Devo, the industry's most scalable cloud-native logging and security analytics platform, with Kognos to deliver on what Devo calls the "autonomous SOC." Devo collects data from across the entire attack surface, from any source, at massive scale, and provides the advanced analytics and detections that feed directly into the Kognos AI engine. Kognos knows the questions and data analysts use and applies AI to automatically triage and investigate alerts and create attack stories-a key component of the autonomous SOC. This powerful combination automates key aspects of the threat lifecycle-detection, triage, investigation and hunting-eliminating the repetitive manual tasks that lead to analyst burnout and SOC inefficiency.

"For analysts to have any chance of keeping up with today's adversaries, we need to shift the SOC's focus from weeding through thousands of alerts every day to actionable attack stories-the full sequence of steps taken to carry out an attack and an understanding of its impact," said Devo CEO Marc van Zadelhoff. "Kognos does exactly this with AI that understands attack scenarios in real-time and anticipates the questions analysts ask of their data. Pairing Kognos with Devo enables analysts to move beyond focusing on just alerts and empowers them to take quick, decisive action against threats."

It's no secret that security analysts have been grappling with a rapidly expanding threat landscape that has led to analyst burnout and increasing turnover rates-the third annual Devo SOC Performance Report found this reality causing more than 60% of respondents to consider changing careers or leaving their jobs. By building an autonomous SOC-with complete visibility, automation, analytics, and open access to community expertise and content-security leaders can retain talent and combat threats.

"We set out to give analysts an incredibly efficient 'second brain' to not just automate, but amplify their ability to rapidly hunt the most pressing threats to an organization," said Nair. "By becoming part of Devo, we get to fuel the Kognos engine with the best and most comprehensive data and visibility, and give customers unprecedented optimization of their security teams and maximize their security investments."

About Kognos, Inc.

Kognos, the pioneer of autonomous threat hunting, gives analysts everything they need to know to quickly and efficiently remediate and get ahead of risks in their environment. Kognos runs autonomous investigations and hunts, doing what an analyst would, from start to finish, in a matter of minutes, to cut through the alert noise and reveal the information, activity, and connections that matter. With complete attack stories, analysts know exactly how the attack started, what it did, and when, so they can take all appropriate actions to address the entirety of the threat. Kognos works in the background providing continuous insights into the latest threat activity, so analysts can do what they need to keep the environment safe. With Kognos, nothing's missed, nothing's left unanswered. It's like having a personal AI assistant that serves up all an attack's details on a silver platter-never again will you have to hunt alone. Learn more at https://www.kognos.io .

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com .

