SellersFunding Hires Iain McNicoll as Vice President and Global Head of Sales

SellersFunding achieves client acquisition milestones across geographies, underscoring the need for continued business development support

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / SellersFunding , a leading fintech provider for ecommerce sellers, today announces the appointment of Iain McNicoll as VP, Global Head of Sales. McNicoll, based in the US, will play a pivotal role in SellersFunding's international operations, as the company also expands across the UK, EU & LATAM.

McNicoll will assume responsibility for overseeing all sales functions and for the leadership of the inbound and outbound sales teams, customer success, and account management teams. McNicoll brings a history of exceeding company revenue goals. McNicoll has most recently worked as VP of Americas, Regional Head at Payoneer and has held senior roles at several other companies including American Express.

"Iain stands to be highly motivational to our sales team members, and to foster a culture of professional development and sustainable performance," said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding. "He is an excellent addition to our team."

"Ecommerce businesses around the world have immense opportunity to scale, if put in touch with the proper financial resources, and I am driven to enable as many sellers as possible to have awareness and access to SellersFunding's product suite," said McNicoll.

SellersFunding continues to attract talent across the globe at impressive rates, having recently welcomed Russell Walraven as Chief Marketing Officer based in the US, and Michael John Cass as Director of Sales based in the UK. SellersFunding continues to build out its team of more than 150 employees, bolstering areas across the business and focusing on sales and marketing to support its growth ambitions.

About SellersFunding

SellersFunding is a global financial technology company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers. The SellersFunding digital platform delivers a suite of financial solutions that streamlines global commerce across marketplaces including working capital, cross-border cash management, and business valuation. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com .

