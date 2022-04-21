

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey consumer confidence deteriorated in April, the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 67.3 in April from 72.5 in March. A score below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.



All four components of the index weakened in April. Assessment of the current financial situation deteriorated, with the index falling to 49.1 from 54.4 in March.



The index measuring the financial situation expectation over the next twelve months came in at 63.9, down from 69.9 a month ago. Similarly, consumers' view about the future general economic situation fell further in April, to 67.3 from 72.6.



Assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months dropped to 88.8 from 93.3 in the previous month.







