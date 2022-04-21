Klaipedos Nafta: The term of office of AB Klaipedos nafta Audit Committee member has been extended

On April 22, 2022, the Supervisory Council of AB "Klaipedos nafta" (hereinafter - the Company) adopted a decision to extend the term of office of Žana Kraucenkiene a member of the Company's Audit Committee for 2 years.
Žana Kraucenkiene has been a member of the Audit Committee since December 3, 2018. The term of office of the current Audit Committee of the Company expires on April 27, 2022.
Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaite,
o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +37061127985
Chairman of Supervisory Council Eimantas Kiudulas,
e.kiudulas@fez.lt
