Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
21.04.22
08:01 Uhr
0,270 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2022 | 15:53
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: The term of office of AB Klaipedos nafta Audit Committee member has been extended

On April 22, 2022, the Supervisory Council of AB "Klaipedos nafta" (hereinafter - the Company) adopted a decision to extend the term of office of Žana Kraucenkiene a member of the Company's Audit Committee for 2 years.

Žana Kraucenkiene has been a member of the Audit Committee since December 3, 2018. The term of office of the current Audit Committee of the Company expires on April 27, 2022.

Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaite,
o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +37061127985
Chairman of Supervisory Council Eimantas Kiudulas,
e.kiudulas@fez.lt


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.