BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mr Christopher Samuel, chairman and non-executive director of the Company, has retired as a non-executive director of Alliance Trust plc with effect from the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting held today, 21 April 2022.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 21 April 2022