Whittier Trust Welcomes Justin Madrid as Vice President, Client Advisor

SOUTH PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Whittier Trust Company hires Justin Madrid to serve as Vice President, Client Advisor in Whittier Trust's South Pasadena office.

As Vice President and Client Advisor, Justin manages the complex needs of affluent individuals and families. He provides tailored family office services to Whittier Trust clients, assisting in estate planning, the administration of trusts, and oversight of family foundations.

Justin most recently served as Vice President, Trust Advisor for Comerica Bank's San Diego office. Before joining Comerica Bank, he was a Wealth Strategies Analyst with Bank of America Private Bank in San Diego.

"We're excited to have Justin join the team. He has a lot of experience in trust and estate planning, and he's proven to be a highly effective and communicative relationship builder, which is a core priority for Whittier Trust." - David Dahl, CEO of Whittier Trust

Justin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Trust and Wealth Management from Campbell University, located in North Carolina, and holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698302/Whittier-Trust-Welcomes-Justin-Madrid-as-Vice-President-Client-Advisor