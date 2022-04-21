Good start to the year, confirming full-year targets

Moody's ESG Solutions confirms FDJ Group's highest A1+ sustainability rating

Strong growth in revenue (+14%) Very good momentum at points of sale (stakes up 12%), thanks to the Group's marketing and sales initiatives and a return to normal of the environment Confirmation of a solid base of online stakes, which represent 11.4% of total stakes

Moody's ESG Solutions A1+ rating confirmed for the 4th year in a row, with a rating of 72/100 (+2 points)

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces its Q2 2022 revenue.

Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ Group, said: "The start of the year was marked by strong growth in all our business lines, across all sales channels. The strong growth in lottery and sports betting revenues was driven by our network of 30,000 retail outlets and a solid online activity. We are also very proud of Moody's ESG Solutions' A1+ sustainability rating awarded to FDJ for the fourth year in a row. This good financial and extra-financial performance underpins our strategy of sustainable and profitable growth, and our outlook for 2022."

Revenue up +14.0% in Q1 2022

In Q1 2022, compared to Q1 2021, FDJ posted revenue growth of +14.0%, to €613 million, with stakes up +10.2%, to €5,061 million.

The Group reminds that in Q1 2021, the measures taken by the French authorities to stem the Covid-19 epidemic had affected its activity at points of sale, with nearly 10% of its network closed, mainly bars. On the other hand, the digital activity recorded exceptional growth.

Activity increased across all channels, despite a near absence of a long cycle for draw games (high jackpots), unlike in Q1 2021:

Point-of-sale stakes increased by +11.5%, to €4.5 billion, thanks to the Group's marketing and sales initiatives and a return to normal of the environment;

Online stakes came out at a high level of €575 million. This performance, at +1% in light of an extremely high comparison base in Q1 2021, demonstrates the solidity of the Group's online activity. Online stakes account for more than 11% of total stakes.

Revenue increased across all of the Group's activities:

Lottery revenue was €467 million, up +14.0%, driven by growth in betting (+15.3%):

Draw game stakes amounted to €1.5 billion, up +9.5%, due to the growth of Amigo, whose stakes now exceed their pre-pandemic level. The performance of Loto and EuroMillions is affected by the near absence of long cycles;

Instant game stakes reached €2.5 billion, up 19% with the successful launches and relaunches during the quarter (Baraka in January, then Cash and finally "3 in 1" in March).

Sports betting revenue was €129 million, up +13.4%. The persistence of a low player payout ratio since the end of 2021, 74.7% in Q1 2022, down -4.2 points compared to Q1 2021, contributed to the drop in stakes of -5.2%. This was mainly due to unexpected sports results, particularly for football.

This good start to the year confirms the Group's achievement of its 2022 targets in terms of both business growth and margin growth.

Moody's A1+ ESG rating

For the fourth year in a row, FDJ Group has been awarded the A1+ Sustainability Rating by Moody's ESG Solutions, a provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessments and data. This top-ranking sustainability rating confirms FDJ's position among the most active companies assessed in terms of ESG criteria.

The Group ranks 15th out of nearly 5,000 companies worldwide monitored by Moody's ESG Solutions. In the Hotels, Leisure and Services sector, composed of 45 international companies, which includes gambling players, FDJ is No. 1 in the rankings.

FDJ's ESG score of 72/100, up +2 points compared to the previous financial year and +6 points compared to 2020, confirms the relevance of the Group's CSR policy, which enabled the Group to obtain these good extra-financial results.

FDJ obtains 70/100 on environmental criteria, 74/100 on social criteria, and 69/100 in terms of governance; these results are above averages in the Hotels, Leisure and Services sector, at 32/100, 33/100 and 45/100 respectively.

Annual General Meeting

FDJ will hold its Annual General Meeting on 26 April at the Palais des Congrès in Issy-les-Moulineaux. The event will also be broadcast live on its website https://www.groupefdj.com/fr/actionnaires/assemblees-generales-fdj.html.

On this occasion, the Group will offer its shareholders a dividend of €1.24 per share for FY 2021, the payment of which will take place on 4 May 2022.

The Group's next financial communication

FDJ will publish its half-year results on 28 July 2022 after market close.

Appendices

In millions of euros Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Stakes* 5,061.1 4,591.1 +10.2% Attributable to Lottery 3,989.2 3,461.5 +15.3% Draw games 1,468.8 1,341.1 +9.5% Instant games** 2,520.3 2,120.4 +19.0% Attributable to Sports betting 1,061.3 1,120.0 -5.2% Offline distribution network 4,483.6 4,021.4 +11.5%

Stakes reflect wagers by players, and do not constitute the revenue of the FDJ Group*

** Mainly scratch games (in points of sale and online)

In millions of euros Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Revenue 613.0 537.7 +14.0% Attributable to Lottery 466.7 409.4 +14.0% Attributable to Sports betting 128.5 113.4 +13.4%

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in indices such as the

SBF 120, Euronext Vigeo 20, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For more information, www.groupefdj.com

