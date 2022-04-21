- (PLX AI) - FDJ Q1 revenue EUR 613 million, up 14%.
- • Stakes up +10.2% to EUR 5,061 million
- • Revenue increased across all of the Group's activities
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|36,140
|36,690
|23:00
|36,110
|36,410
|22:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:58
|FDJ Q1 Revenue Rises 14% to EUR 613 Million
|(PLX AI) - FDJ Q1 revenue EUR 613 million, up 14%. • Stakes up +10.2% to EUR 5,061 million• Revenue increased across all of the Group's activities
► Artikel lesen
|17:52
|FDJ: Q1 2022
| Good start to the year, confirming full-year targets
Moody's ESG Solutions confirms FDJ Group's highest A1+ sustainability rating Strong growth in revenue (+14%) Very good momentum...
► Artikel lesen
|14.04.
|La Française des Jeux: Moody's ESG Solutions Gives the Highest Sustainability Rating to FDJ Group
|Regulatory News:
For the fourth year in a row, FDJ Group (Paris:FDJ) was rated A1+ for sustainability by Moody's ESG Solutions, a ratings agency that supplies environmental, social and governance...
► Artikel lesen
|13.04.
|FDJ targets Paris Gold launching 'Elite Femmes' cycling competition
|07.04.
|FDJ Launches New Safer Gambling Campaign
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
|36,360
|+2,22 %