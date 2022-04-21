Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.04.2022 | 18:16
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

PR Newswire

London, April 21

21 April 2022

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Full Year Results

Picton will announce results for the 12-month period to 31 March 2022 on Thursday 26 May 2022.

A webinar for analysts will be held at 10.15 UK time on the day. To participate, please email James Verstringhe as detailed below.

For further information:

James Verstringhe
Tavistock
Tel: 020 7920 3150
james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

ENDS

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £790 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.