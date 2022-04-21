Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

21 April 2022

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Full Year Results

Picton will announce results for the 12-month period to 31 March 2022 on Thursday 26 May 2022.

A webinar for analysts will be held at 10.15 UK time on the day. To participate, please email James Verstringhe as detailed below.

For further information:

James Verstringhe

Tavistock

Tel: 020 7920 3150

james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £790 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk