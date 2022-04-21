Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.04.2022
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 
Frankfurt
03.03.22
09:18 Uhr
2,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
HMS Group: Board Change

DJ HMS Group: Board Change

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Board Change 21-Apr-2022 / 19:24 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Board Change

Moscow, Russia

April 21, 2022

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that HMS Non-Executive Director Vyacheslav Tsoy has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective April 21 2022.

For more information, please, contact:

Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). www.grouphms.com

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  156836 
EQS News ID:  1332451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1332451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2022 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
