Donnerstag, 21.04.2022
ESSITY AB B
WKN: A2DS20 ISIN: SE0009922164 Ticker-Symbol: ESWB 
Tradegate
21.04.22
16:20 Uhr
22,560 Euro
+0,340
+1,53 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,15022,42020:02
PR Newswire
21.04.2022 | 18:58
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Early publication of Essity's Interim Report for quarter 1, 2022

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for quarter 1, 2022 will be published on Friday, April 22, 2022, at approximately 07:00 CET instead of Thursday, April 28, 2022 as previously communicated. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022
Time:09:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2022-04-22

Telephone: +44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 8 566 426 51. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. State pin code: 70624732#

The presentation of the Interim Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/early-publication-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-1--2022,c3550576

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3550576/1567218.pdf

Early publication of Essity's Interim Report for quarter 1, 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
