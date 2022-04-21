Chevron has licensed the cloud-based Peloton Platform

New Peloton technology to support Chevron in the automation of data management to optimize the visualization of vital well geometry and operational data

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton, the global leader in software solutions for the E&P industry, announced today that Chevron, the second-largest oil company in the U.S., has licensed Peloton's cloud-based Peloton Platform solution for Well Data Management. Peloton's technology allows Chevron to view its multiple well sites worldwide and manage vital operational data within one solution, saving time while reducing cost and risk. Chevron is implementing the Peloton Platform for all its operations across 27+ countries.

Developed in partnership with Microsoft Azure, the Peloton Platform delivers an enhanced end-user experience to oil and gas companies around the world, allowing them to view and manage vital operational data across three solution areas integrated into one fully hosted platform. Significant economies of scale are achieved by managing all three solutions in one Platform, along with the extensibility of using both commercial integrations across the solutions and tailored integrations through the Platform ETL and Web API.

WellView Allez is the evolution of WellView on the Peloton Platform incorporating new technology and data model enhancements. This new, innovative, and intuitive interface provides real-time automation, integration, and visualization for trusted data analysis and optimization. Customers can now evolve from manually typing their data to efficiently and automatically importing the exact information they need, ultimately allowing them to work smarter, not harder. A single well dashboard displays multiple reports, schematics and time tracks that appear side by side, making WellView Allez the most powerful tool for managing workflows.

"We have enjoyed working with Chevron over the past 15+ years, and this digital transformation vision is a testament to the collaboration between our two companies. We are energized that Chevron sees the value in the Peloton Platform, and we look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with them for many years to come," says Monty Meloche, President, and COO of Peloton.

More than 600 energy industry customers worldwide rely on Peloton technology to equip their stakeholders with the tools and information necessary to manage, simplify and optimize their operations.

