

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 12.85 billion euros, up 26% from 10.18 billion euros last year. Revenues were up 12% on a like-for-like basis.



Concessions rose 34% to 1.78 billion euros, while Vinci Energies gained 6.7 percent to 3.63 billion euros and Vinci Construction increased 14% to 5.97 billion euros.



In France, revenue amounted to 6.2 billion euros, up 7.3% on an actual basis and up 6.9% like-for-like. Outside France revenues were 6.6 billion euros, up 51% on an actual basis and 19% like-for-like.







