

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $472 million, or $7.92 per share. This compares with $532 million, or $10.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $472 Mln. vs. $532 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.92 vs. $10.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.66



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SVB FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de