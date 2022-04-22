Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.04.2022 | 04:52
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arabic projects collection from CoinTiger is on the way

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinTiger is now collecting Arabic projects for sustainable development in this region. Project partners involved will get exclusive support from CoinTiger, including special discounts on listing, marketing promotions, and so on. Further cooperation is very likely to be offered by CoinTiger. Details are specified as follows:

  • AMA support (CoinTiger Arab Community)
  • Arab Projects Joint Airdrop activities
  • 50+ media reports in the Middle East
  • Special discount on listing

Please contact the listing manager: https://t.me/Lucca_CoinTiger

CoinTiger platform is an innovative crypto-asset exchange that provides multi-cryptocurrency trading services in multi-language to blockchain enthusiasts around the world.

Currently, CoinTiger users have reached 5 million from more than 252 countries which cover a range of regions in Asia, North America, Africa, and Europe.

CoinTiger has always valued the Arabic market and has been willing to expand into it. We've continuously selected several top-quality projects from Arabia. So far, 1 of every 10 cryptocurrency users in Arabia chooses CoinTiger.

CoinTiger Team

April 20, 2022

CoinTiger Communities:

Telegram:https://t.me/CoinTiger_en

Telegram Arab:https://t.me/cointiger_ar

Twitter:https://twitter.com/CoinTigerEX

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/CoinTigerEX

Medium:https://medium.com/cointiger

Discord:https://discord.gg/6aUqg2jHAG

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802385/logo_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.