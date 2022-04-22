- (PLX AI) - Arjo Q1 revenue SEK 2,370 million vs. estimate SEK 2,310 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 237 million vs. estimate SEK 218 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 0.6
|Arjo Q1 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 490 Million vs. Estimate SEK 462 Million
(PLX AI) - Arjo Q1 revenue SEK 2,370 million vs. estimate SEK 2,310 million.• Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 237 million vs. estimate SEK 218 million• Q1 EPS SEK 0.6
|07:06
|Arjo interim report January-March 2022
|12.04.
|Cogia startet ein Projekt mit einem der international führenden Medizintechnikhersteller: Arjo
|DJ Cogia startet ein Projekt mit einem der international führenden Medizintechnikhersteller: Arjo

|07.04.
|Arjo Falls 4% as Danske Downgrades on Inflation Headwinds
|(PLX AI) - Arjo shares fell 4% after analysts at Danske Bank cut the stock to hold from buy. • Price target cut to SEK 85 from SEK 105• Arjo is experiencing considerably higher logistics, materials...
|31.03.
|Arjo announces date of 2022 Q1 report and conference call
