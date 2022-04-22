- (PLX AI) - Fingerprint Cards Q1 revenue SEK 300.2 million vs. estimate SEK 415 million.
- • Sales down 15% y/y and down 16% vs. Q4
- • Q1 gross margin 20.4% vs. estimate 24%
- • Q1 adjusted EPS SEK -0.09
- • Q1 EBITDA SEK -10.1 million vs. estimate SEK 62 million
- • Q1 EBIT SEK -31.7 million vs. estimate SEK 33 million
- • Says COVID-19-related restrictions implemented in China at the end of the quarter led to disruptions in our logistics chains, with delays to product deliveries as a result
- • Says weakening of the gross margin that we reported for the quarter was attributable to a temporarily less favorable product mix
