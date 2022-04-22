- (PLX AI) - BW Offshore Agreement to divest the FPSO Polvo to BW Energy.
- • BW Offshore sale of the FPSO Polvo to BW Energy for a total consideration of USD 50 million
|BW Offshore Limited: Agreement to divest the FPSO Polvo to BW Energy
|BW Offshore Sells FPSO to BW Energy for $50 Million
|BW Energy Limited: BW Energy: Proceeds with phased Maromba development and agreement to purchase FPSO
|BW Energy Limited: BW Energy: Notification of trade
|BW Energy Limited: BW Energy: Mandatory notification of trade
|BW Offshore Limited: Notification of trade
|BW Offshore inks short-term deal for FPSO off Ivory Coast
|BW Offshore Limited: Interim contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien
