- (PLX AI) - Saab Q1 net income SEK 372 million.
- • Q1 sales SEK 9,218 million vs. estimate SEK 9,072 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 2.66
- • Q1 orders SEK 8,115 million vs. estimate SEK 7,454 million
- • Orders grew by 38%
- • With the growing geopolitical instability in the world, we see further supply chain challenges in our industry, as in many other businesses
- • Says working closely with our suppliers to mitigate future effects on shortages and ensure delivery of components
- • To meet a further demand, Saab says will also steadily increase capacity
