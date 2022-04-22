

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Groupe Renault (RNT.L) reported that its first quarter revenue was 9.7 billion euros, down 2.7% from last year. At constant scope and exchange rates, the decrease was 0.7%.



Excluding the activities of AVTOVAZ and Renault Russia, the Group's revenue was 8.9 billion euros, down 1.1% and Automotive revenue was 8.1 billion euros, down 1.0% from the previous year.



Renault Group, in a context disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and the conflict in Ukraine, sold 552,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, down 17.1% from the first quarter of 2021.



The Group's order book in Europe at the end of March was at a 15-year high and represented 3.9 months of sales.



Renault Group confirmed its financial outlook as announced on March 23, 2022. The Group confirmed a total 2022 production loss estimated at 300,000 vehicles, mainly in the first half of the year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENAULT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de