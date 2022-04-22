Triskell Software has released its new version for Q1 2022

MADRID, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triskell Software, a leading provider of solutions for Strategic Portfolio Management and Project Portfolio Management, has released its new version for Q1 2022.

This new version includes major improvements in features and functionalities with the aim of empowering users, teams and organizations to manage their products, projects, initiatives and portfolio and work items the way they need to increase the easiness to track the impact of the value delivered.

Some of these functionalities are:

Editable grid.

Mass update enhancements for workflow and related objects.

Global creation for objects, so users can easily create new objects from every panel.

A new and improved Rules Engine.

And much more.

"The mission of our platform is to provide all the necessary functionalities for our customers to work focused on continuous value delivery to their organizations." Therefore, as highlighted by Angel Garcia, CEO of Triskell Software, "we keep focused on providing tools to teams and organizations so they can easily gather and distill information to provide an encompassing view that connects strategy, initiatives and outcomes."

About Triskell

Triskell is an Enterprise Portfolio Management platform focused on Strategy Execution with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage, and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile project and product management, and IT service portfolio management.