SciBase publishes the Annual report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase hereby announces that the Annual report for 2021 is available at the Company's website www.scibase.com.

A pdf-version of the annual report is enclosed to this press-release.

A printed version of the Annual report will only be distributed to shareholders who actively request a printed copy.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Colérus, CFO
Tel: +46 70 341 34 72
E-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Vator Securities
Tel: +46 580 065 99
Email: ca@vatorsec.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on April 22, 2022.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-publishes-the-annual-report-for-2021,c3550212

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3550212/1566960.pdf

Annual-report-2021-Final

https://mb.cision.com/Public/12371/3550212/a84743b8e7725e13.pdf

PR Annual Report 2021

© 2022 PR Newswire
