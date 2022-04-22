- (PLX AI) - Essity shares soared 13% at the open after first-quarter growth and margins exceeded expectations.
- • Q1 like-for-like growth of 14.6% was much better than 9.9% expected by the market
- • Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA was 10% better than consensus, with margins not as bad as feared
- • The company also said it would continue to raise prices this year
- • Despite the short-term pressures from higher input costs (which we expect to gradually ease through continued pricing), the long-term attractiveness of Essity's categories and its focus on margins/returns remain intact, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation with a price target of SEK 295
