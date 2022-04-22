Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
WKN: A3CRFP ISIN: SE0016101844 
22.04.2022
Sinch AB (publ) has published its Annual Report for 2021

Stockholm, Sweden - 22 April 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that it has published its Annual Report for 2021.

The report is available for download at investors.sinch.com.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:10 CEST on 22 April 2022.

