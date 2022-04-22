Klaipedos Nafta: Notice on the convened Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 22 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 22 April 2022, adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2021:

"To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2021."

Approval of the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2021:

Nr./ No. Rodikliai / Ratios Suma, tukst. euru/ Amount in EUR thousand 1 Ankstesniu finansiniu metu nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje / Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year - 2 Grynasis ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) - bendrosios pajamos / Total comprehensive income (64.971) 3 Pelno (nuostoliu) ataskaitoje nepripažintas ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) / Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income - 4 Pervedimai iš kitu rezervu / Transfers from other reserves 64.971 5 Akcininku inašai bendroves nuostoliams padengti / Shareholders' contribution against losses - 6 Paskirstytinasis pelnas (nuostoliai) iš viso (1+2+3+4+5) / Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5) - 7 Pelno dalis, paskirta i privalomaji rezerva / Share of profit allocated to legal reserve - 8 Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva savoms akcijoms isigyti / Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition - 9 Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva akcijoms suteikti / Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares - 10 Pelno dalis, paskirta i kitus rezervus / Share of profit allocated to other reserves - 11 Pelno dalis, paskirta dividendams moketi / Share of profit allocated to dividends - 12 Pelno dalis, paskirta tantjemoms / Share of profit allocated to tantiems - 13 Nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje, perkeliamas i kitus metus (6-7-8-9-10-11-12) / Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (6-7-8-9-10-11-12) -

Approval of Report on the remuneration of the Company:

"To approve the Report on remuneration of the Company."

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 46 391 772