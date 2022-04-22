Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
22.04.22
08:02 Uhr
0,270 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2022 | 10:29
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Notice on the convened Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 22 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 22 April 2022, adopted the following resolutions:

  1. Approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2021:

"To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2021."

  1. Approval of the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2021:
Nr./ No.Rodikliai / RatiosSuma, tukst. euru/ Amount in EUR thousand
1Ankstesniu finansiniu metu nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje / Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year-
2Grynasis ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) - bendrosios pajamos / Total comprehensive income(64.971)
3Pelno (nuostoliu) ataskaitoje nepripažintas ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) / Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income-
4Pervedimai iš kitu rezervu / Transfers from other reserves64.971
5Akcininku inašai bendroves nuostoliams padengti / Shareholders' contribution against losses-
6Paskirstytinasis pelnas (nuostoliai) iš viso (1+2+3+4+5) / Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5)-
7Pelno dalis, paskirta i privalomaji rezerva / Share of profit allocated to legal reserve-
8Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva savoms akcijoms isigyti / Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition-
9Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva akcijoms suteikti / Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares-
10Pelno dalis, paskirta i kitus rezervus / Share of profit allocated to other reserves-
11Pelno dalis, paskirta dividendams moketi / Share of profit allocated to dividends-
12Pelno dalis, paskirta tantjemoms / Share of profit allocated to tantiems-
13Nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje, perkeliamas i kitus metus (6-7-8-9-10-11-12) / Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (6-7-8-9-10-11-12)-
  1. Approval of Report on the remuneration of the Company:

"To approve the Report on remuneration of the Company."

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 46 391 772


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.