AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Publishes New Data on Alzstatin from Alzheimer Conference

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's presentation regarding the research platform Alzstatin at the Alzheimer's conference 2nd Swedish Meeting for Alzheimer Research, is now available in its entirety on the company's website.

The presentation, entitled Development of novel gamma-secretase modulators for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, was given by Maria Backlund, Senior Scientist, and contains preclinical data from studies with a new potent small-molecule γ-secretase modulator (GSM) which is part of AlzeCure's research platform Alzstatin.

The results show that the substance, AC-0027875, effectively crosses the blood-brain barrier and reaches the target organ, i.e. the brain, in high concentrations, which is essential for a good pharmacological effect. Furthermore, data show that the potent effect of the substance on γ-secretase led to a reduction in the amount of harmful Aβ42 by more than 50 percent.

Small-molecule GSMs is a class of drugs that exhibit several important properties that make them suitable as a disease-modifying or preventive treatment for presymptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

"Alzstatin is a disease-modifying drug therapy that is being developed to be particularly well-suited for early, preventive treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Treatment with a small-molecule substance such as Alzstatin has advantages in that it can be optimized to cross the blood-brain barrier in an efficient way, something we have also shown in these new preclinical studies", said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The presentation and abstract are available on AlzeCure's website: (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

About Alzstatin

AlzeCure's disease-modifying research platform, Alzstatin, consisting of disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates, focuses on reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta (Aβ), such as Aβ42, in the brain. Aβ42 plays a key pathological role in Alzheimer's and begins to accumulate in the brain years before clear symptoms develop. The drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform modulate the function of the enzyme gamma secretase. Gamma secretase acts like a pair of scissors and cuts Aβ42 out from a longer protein known as APP. The sticky Aβ42 clumps together giving rise to the amyloid plaque so typical of Alzheimer's disease. The candidates in the Alzstatin platform affect enzyme function so that it instead cuts out shorter forms of the Aβ peptide, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which in addition to them not being sticky and not forming aggregates, also have a restrictive effects on Aβ42 aggregates already formed. This means the drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform have two separate but synergistic effects that together contribute to a stronger anti-amyloidogenic - and thus more potent - disease-modifying effect. This specific mechanism of action differentiates it from biological therapies, e.g. antibodies. Moreover, small molecules such as Alzstatin, have several other advantages, including easy and non-invasive administration as tablets or capsules. Small molecules will also generally pass more readily through the blood-brain barrier to reach its target, the brain.

