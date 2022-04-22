DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.3496

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2112566

CODE: U13G LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 157007 EQS News ID: 1333025 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2022 04:46 ET (08:46 GMT)