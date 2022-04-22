DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2022 / 10:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.0089

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 131852620

CODE: LCWL LN

ISIN: LU1781541179

ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN

