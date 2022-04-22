DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2022 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 134.0823

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6433885

CODE: JPNU LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 156980 EQS News ID: 1332971

