The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ('LTIT'), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, ('LTL') at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

31 March 2022 £1,113.7564 per Ordinary share.

New methodology for valuation of LTL from 31 March 2022.

The above NAV figure is based on a new valuation methodology for LTIT's holding of 6,450 shares in LTL. This valuation methodology is described in a separate announcement today, 7 April 2022.

As at 31 March 2022, LTL shares were valued at £15,024.84 per share, a decrease of 0.6% from the valuation of £15,117.75 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 28 February 2022, which was based on the old methodology. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £42.6m to funds under management of £20.45bn resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.95%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

7 April 2022