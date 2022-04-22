

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors react to hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on interest-rate rises.



Powell said he saw merit in 'front-end loading' policy moves, including a 50 basis point rate hike at the May FOMC meeting.



Growth worries also weighed as Shanghai extended the Covid-19 lockdown to April 26.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 91 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,624 after having surged 1.4 percent the previous day.



EssilorLuxottica shares fell nearly 2 percent despite the eyewear group reporting a sharp rise in first-quarter revenue.



Automaker Renault declined 1.2 percent after reporting lower Q1 sales.



Retailer Casino Group rose half a percent after its first-quarter Group net sales rose 4.7 percent from last year.



Luxury group Kering plunged 5.2 percent after reporting slowing growth at the star label Gucci.







