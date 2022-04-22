Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 March 2022
PR Newswire
London, April 22
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
Monthly Summary as at 31 March 2022
Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)
22 April 2022
