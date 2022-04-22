Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
WKN: A3GQ0R ISIN: XS2314660700 Ticker-Symbol: 0IIF 
Xetra
22.04.22
14:49 Uhr
33,900 Euro
+3,074
+9,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GPF PHYSICAL NICKEL ETC Chart 1 Jahr
GPF PHYSICAL NICKEL ETC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,89431,22618:20
GPF PHYSICAL COPPER
GPF PHYSICAL COPPER ETC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GPF PHYSICAL COPPER ETC9,300+3,91 %
GPF PHYSICAL GOLD ETC18,000-0,44 %
GPF PHYSICAL NICKEL ETC33,900+9,97 %
GPF PHYSICAL PALLADIUM ETC19,0000,00 %
GPF PHYSICAL PLATINUM ETC8,964+0,40 %
GPF PHYSICAL SILVER ETC22,850-1,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.