Bitcoin Latinum to Launch on BitMart Exchange

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation cryptocurrency poised to revolutionize digital transactions is announcing it will officially list on BitMart.com for public trading. The BitMart listing is expected in May 2022. BitMart is the 10th major exchange to list LTNM and is planning to be available for spot trading with BTC and USDT pairs.

BitMart is a global, integrated trading platform, providing a diversified system of functions including spot trading, futures contract trading, and over-the-counter trading. The exchange is available in over 180 countries including the United States and boasts over nine million worldwide users. Founded in 2018, BitMart supports over 600 tokens and ranks among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. In 2021 BitMart reached $750 billion in trading volume and experienced a 10,000% increase in daily active users in the same year.

Bitcoin Latinum trades publicly on HitBTC ($6.2 billion in daily volume), FMFW.com ($4.5 billion daily volume), Changelly ($2.71 billion in daily volume), Changelly Pro, LBank ($1.1 billion in daily volume), DigiFinex, Hotbit, AAX, and XT.com exchanges under the ticker LTNM.

The BitMart.com listing is part of the ongoing effort of the LTNM team to increase the liquidity and availability of LTNM. Monsoon Blockchain, Bitcoin Latinum's lead developer, has announced LTNM plans to also list on additional global exchanges by the end of 2022. Bitcoin Latinum can be researched on Binance, CoinBase, CoinMarketCap, and CoinGecko.

Bitcoin Latinum was built as an open-architecture cryptocurrency technology, capable of handling large transaction volume, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin.

For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

