Roland-Garros and OPPO Proudly Announce Their Extended Premium Partnership For 2022 and 2023 TOURNAMENTS

- The French Tennis Federation and global leading technology company: OPPO, a Premium Partner of Roland-Garros since 2019, are delighted to announce the renewal of their partnership agreement for the next two editions of the tournament (2022 and 2023)

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The FFT is delighted to renew this agreement with OPPO, a loyal partner with whom we share a desire for innovation. This collaboration with an international brand reinforces our strategy to increase Roland-Garros's influence worldwide," announced Gilles Moretton, President of the FFT.

This collaboration between the Parisian Grand Slam and OPPO is centred around innovation and technology. Roland-Garros and OPPO share the same values and aim to constantly reinvent themselves in order to offer an optimal user experience. OPPO recently launched a new brand proposition, "Inspiration Ahead," which affirms this ambition and ties in with the Roland-Garros tournament's new signature, "Move the lines, with style."

"Inspiration Ahead means showing confidence and poise when we are moving forward. It encourages us to remain resolved and graceful as brave the storm and break the stagnation. Participating sports events is fantastic for OPPO to convey the mutually inspirational spirit and communicate OPPO's technology innovation experience with our global users," announced William Liu, OPPO's President of Global Marketing. OPPO as the 4th consecutive year premium partner hopes to bring tennis inspiration with its unique imaging technology to witness, capture and participate in these precious spirits on the court. Also, inspiring tennis fans to always be confident and become better ones while facing obstacles and adversities.

Within the framework of the 2022 tournament (from 16th May to 5th June), OPPO, who benefit from extensive visibility on the stadium's show courts, will roll out the "RG x OPPO Photo Gallery," a digital exhibition of photos taken exclusively with OPPO's newest upcoming flagship device: Find X5 Pro, thus unlocking its immense potential of unique imaging capabilities. These photos will also be displayed during the Roland-Garros tournament, in order to allow the spectators in the stadium to admire them.

This year once again, OPPO will collaborate with the "Shot of the Day," a video of every day's best shot or rally, which will be posted on the tournament's various digital platforms.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom "Periscope" camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802549/OPPO_x_RG_Extended.jpg