- (PLX AI) - Newmont Q1 adjusted net income USD 546 million.
- • Q1 capex USD 437 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,400 million
- • Attributable gold production decreased 8 percent to 1,344 thousand ounces from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower mill throughput at CC&V, Tanami, Porcupine and Nevada Gold Mines, lower ore grades milled at Peñasquito, Pueblo Viejo, Éléonore and Porcupine, and a build-up of in-circuit inventory
