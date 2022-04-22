- (PLX AI) - Q1 revenue USD 11,700 million vs. estimate USD 11,600 million
- • Q1 provisions for credit losses USD -33 million
- • Q1 net income USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 million
- • Revenues were up 29 percent year-over-year, driven by Card Member spending growth of 35 percent globally on an FX-adjusted basis, with volumes reaching a monthly record high in March
- • Our customer retention remained at very high levels throughout the quarter, CEO says
- • Reaffirming full-year guidance of 18 to 20 percent revenue growth and earnings per share between $9.25 and $9.65
