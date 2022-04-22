- (PLX AI) - Q1 net sales USD 5,095 million vs. estimate USD 4,900 million.
- • Organic sales growth 10%
- • Net selling prices rose 6 percent, volumes grew 2 percent and product mix increased sales 2 points
- • Q1 net income USD 523 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-4% previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 5.6-6 (unchanged)
- • Versus the previous assumption, net selling prices are expected to be higher
