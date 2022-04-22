Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
WKN: 938508 ISIN: FI0009008924 Ticker-Symbol: WE3 
Frankfurt
22.04.22
08:51 Uhr
1,500 Euro
+0,004
+0,27 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2022 | 13:41
Sievi Capital Oyj: Sievi Capital to make a follow-on investment in Nordic Rescue Group

Sievi Capital Plc
Press Release 22 April 2022 at 2.30 pm EEST

Sievi Capital to make a follow-on investment in Nordic Rescue Group

Sievi Capital Plc's target company Nordic Rescue Group Oy has today paid the deferred purchase price of EUR 1.7 million to the seller of Saurus Oy and Vema Lift Oy. Sievi Capital announced the completion of the acquisition in a press release on 6 February 2020.

The payment of the debt is financed by a junior loan granted by the owners of Nordic Rescue Group, of which Sievi Capital's share is EUR 1.3 million.

The arbitration of a dispute related to the Purchase Agreement and the purchase price liabilities resulted in a total non-recurring expense of approximately EUR 0.9 million for Nordic Rescue Group, of which approximately EUR 0.3 million has already been recognised in 2021.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 40 041 2127

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
