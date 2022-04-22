- (PLX AI) - Q1 revenue USD 14,945 million vs. estimate USD 14,740 million
- • Q1 net income USD 1,273 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 2,944 million vs. estimate USD 3,000 million
- • Says positive volume and revenue indicators were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs
- • Cuts guidance for FY revenue to $59.5-61.5 billion from $60-62 billion previously
- • Cuts guidance for FY adj. EBITDA to $11.8-12.4 billion from $12.55-13.05 billion
- • Cuts EPS guidance for the year to $16.40-17.60 from $18.40-19.20
HCA HEALTHCARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de