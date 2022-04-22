- (PLX AI) - Verizon Q1 net income USD 4,700 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.35 vs. estimate USD 1.35
- • Verizon is updating its prior guidance for service and other revenue which is now expected to be approximately flat compared to 2021
- • Reported wireless service revenue growth now seen at the lower end of the previously guided range of 9 percent to 10 percent
- • Adjusted EBITDA growth now seen at the lower end of the previously guided range of 2 percent to 3 percent
- • Adjusted EPS now seen at the lower end of the previously guided range of $5.40 to $5.55
