Freitag, 22.04.2022
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
22.04.22
08:02 Uhr
0,270 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2022 | 13:53
168 Leser
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual information for the year 2021

AB Klaipedos nafta, legal code 110648893, registered at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 April 2022 in between the other questions approved the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

  • The Group of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Group) revenue for the year 2021 comprises EUR 61.8 million, 22.8% less compared to the year 2020 (EUR 80.1 million). Company's revenue comprises EUR 58.6 million and is lower by 24.3% compared to 2020 (EUR 77.5 million);
  • Adjusted net loss of the Group comprises EUR -47.2 million, while in 2020 an adjusted net profit of EUR 11.5 million was earned. Adjusted net profit margin of the Group is -76.3% (2020 - 14.3%). Company's adjusted net loss comprises EUR -48.1 million, while in 2020 an adjusted net profit of EUR 11.0 million was earned. Company's adjusted net profit margin is -82.0% (2020 - 14.2%);
  • Group's EBITDA for the year 2021 comprises EUR 26.1 million and is 45.8% lower compared to the year 2020 (EUR 48.2 million). Company's EBITDA comprises EUR 24.6 million and is 48.0% lower compared to 2020 (EUR 47.3 million).

Enclosed:

  1. Approved Consolidated Financial Statements of AB Klaipedos nafta for the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor's Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of AB Klaipedos nafta and Report on Remuneration.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 463 91772

Attachment

  • abklaipedosnafta-2021-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df874d32-4d40-413a-a215-62ce247aba74)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
