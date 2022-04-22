

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced earnings for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.27 billion, or $4.14 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $4.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $4.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $14.95 billion from $13.98 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.14 vs. $4.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.25 -Revenue (Q1): $14.95 Bln vs. $13.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.40 to $17.60 Full year revenue guidance: $59.5 to $61.5 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HCA HEALTHCARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de