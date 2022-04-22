

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, healthcare provider HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) lowered its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $16.40 to $17.60 per share on revenues between $59.5 billion and $61.5 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $18.40 to $19.20 per share on revenues between $60.0 billion and $62.0 billion.



On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.93 per share on revenues of $61.24 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2022.







