

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth eased in March, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 15.2 percent growth in the same month last year.



Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear surged 41.9 percent yearly in March and that of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment advanced 15.9 percent.



Sales of other products grew 31.2 percent and those of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels rose 15.5 percent.



Sales of newspapers, books, other sales in specialized stores, and furniture, radio, TV and household appliances increased 7.3 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 16.4 percent in March.



At current prices, retail sales rose 22.0 percent annually in March. Economists had expected a 19.5 percent growth.







