Cellulose Fiber Market Will Reach USD 96960 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 1.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellulose Fiber market is segmented by Type - Natural Cellulose Fibers, Man-Made Cellulose Fibers, by Application - Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

The global Cellulose Fiber market size is estimated to be worth USD 87630 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 96960 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.7% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Cellulose Fiber Market

Increasing demand for eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable fibers, especially in the textile industry is driving the cellulose fiber market.

The rise in textile & apparel industries due to the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing and emerging economies is anticipated to fuel the global market growth.

TRENDS DRIVING THE GROWTH OF THE CELLULOSE FIBER MARKET

Cellulose fibers are eco-friendly, natural, and biodegradable. In addition to it, they are highly recyclable. Due to climate change and lack of arable land for the cultivation of cotton and other synthetic fibers companies are shifting their focus towards renewable textile fiber production. The green option in fibers instead of petrochemical sourced products help in reducing carbon emissions significantly. They are lightweight, strong, transparent, and generate low wastage. Cellulosic fibers or lyocell are produced using minimal chemical and water substances. Hence there is a significant demand for the cellulose fiber industry from clothing brands.

The growing textile and apparel industry will positively impact the cellulose fiber market trends. The rapid urbanization and increasing income levels have shifted consumers' choices from need-based purchasing to aspiration-based purchasing. Fast fashion trends are picking up with durable clothing. Cellulose fibers have a quicker moisture absorption rate than cotton, polyester, or linen. This inhibits bacterial growth and prevents bad body odor. Furthermore, people with sensitive skin will benefit from cellulosic fiber-made clothes as it provides comfort and is hypoallergenic. This makes it perfect for everyday wear, nightclothes, pajamas, underwear, and medical clothing. Body temperature is regulated. These factors will drive the growth of the cellulose fiber market.

CELLULOSE FIBER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the Natural cellulose fiber segment is expected to maintain dominance in the cellulose fiber market share owing to a preference for eco-friendly natural fibers over synthetic materials. Natural-based fibers are biodegradable and recyclable.

Based on application, the textile segment will provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the cellulose fiber market share due to growing middle-class spending on clothing, fast-changing fashion needs, population growth, and increasing standard of living. Cotton production is on a decline.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment will grow the highest in the cellulose fiber market share due to demand from emerging economies and the shifting of manufacturing bases from developed countries to low-cost Asian countries. However, North America will grow the fastest due to significant R&D initiatives for developing sustainable cellulose fibers.

