Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation to the presentation of first quarter 2022 results and inaugural capital markets day

(Oslo, 22 April 2022) Hexagon Purus ASA's first quarter results 2022 will be released on 10 May 2022, 07.00 CET.

Hexagon Purus is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to our presentation of Q1 2022 results and the Company's first capital markets day on 10 May 2022 from 09.00 CET to 12.00 CET.

Hexagon Purus' executive management will give a company update in conjunction with the presentation of Q1 2022 results, followed by Q&A.

To attend the event, please register here .

The presentation will be held in English and be virtual. A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com after the presentation.

For more information:



Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

