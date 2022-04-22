MMA Global, Inc.: LUSI and GTR24H Set To Launch Esports and Zuki Games TV Stations on FLASH Channel TV

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / MMA Global, Inc. (OTC Pink:LUSI) (the "Company" or "ZUKI.APP") (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that, working together with its subsidiary, GTR24H, the Company is working to establish its first pair of FAST channel: an eSports focussed GTR24H FLASH channel; and a Zukisphere FLASH channel.

FastChannel is a relative new white-label platform dedicated to providing over-the-top ("OTT") content distribution to innovative companies seeking to grow audience. The "fast" in FAST Channels TV is an acronym, which stands for "free ad-supported streaming TV services." Essentially, FLASH is an ads supported live streaming TV content service that requires no subscription. The FLASH platform is designed to help companies like ZUKI.APP and GTR24H deliver video content across the world. FLASH is a fully developed system for channel playout with automation, and currently includes a channel line-up of over 170 channels on over 45+ networks around the world.

Because GTR24H has considerable experience putting together live broadcasts with high productions values will take the lead on this project for the Company. The initial shows we will run on our FAST channels will include gamecasts of the best early ZUKI games and eSports centric broadcast by GTR24H. Other Zuki gamecasting partners will also have the ability to gamecast on the Zukisphere FLASH TV channel.

Gamecasts on our ZUKI.APP and GTR24H FAST channels will become a key part of the rollout plan during the first year following game launch and beyond.

The new Zukisphere channel - will hold an EPG (Electronic Program Guide) and will be available 24/7/365 and be available after the launch of the game in the very near future and give the Company an opportunity to expose our game platform to a large audience. The Zukisphere channel will not only provide gamecasters aq tool to create their own games, but also to promote their content the Company's FLASH Channels.

With GTR24H already widely available on ESTV+ (35+ channels), MotorVision.TV, HerogoTV, NBC Universal Local Now, Amazon Fire, Roku, and (soon) AndroidTV and Google Play, the idea is to secure exposure for ZUKI.APP games.

GTR24h's CEO Jon Fabricius Turell said, "It's a natural play for us to work together in the Zuki Group to use the FLASH TV technology to gain exposure for the great things we are doing and to enable our gamecasters to do the same."

About ZUKI.APP & GTR24H

ZUKI.APP's mission is to gamify everything. Sports. eSports. Entertainment. Politics. Weather. Science. Business. Shopping. Health. History. Family history. Whatever interests you! The Zukisphere includes not only you, but a fast-growing, international group of Web3/Metaverse tech companies, including:

ZUKI.APP (USA), a crypto-fueled, play-to-earn ("P2E") game platform designed to engage family, friends and fans alike.

Delivery Drop (UK), a fast-growing, feature-rich, on-demand delivery app operating in the United Kingdom.

GTR24H (Denmark), a dynamic, leading European sim endurance eRacing games and eSports broadcasting platform for drivers, teams and eSports fans with worldwide media reach.

Moneyball (Portugal), the first artificial intelligence (AI)- powered TV ads management platform, connecting sporting organizations, clubs, teams, and other influencers (large and small) and the brands who sponsor them with their fans and followers.

BillionGraves (USA), a genealogical tech play helping over 1.5 million professional genealogists and family history enthusiasts geolocate and document death and other vital graves in an elegant, simple and highly effective way.

